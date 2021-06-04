Austin Public Health holds final Q&A about COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than a year after identifying the first case of COVID-19, the top leaders at Austin Public Health will hold their final update Friday morning about the virus’ impact and the ongoing vaccination process.

The agency’s last virtual briefing will include the first remarks from Dr. Desmar Walkes, who is now the health authority for Austin-Travis County. She is replacing Dr. Mark Escott in that role after he became the city’s chief medical officer.

Remarks will also come from interim Austin Public Health Director Adrienne Sturrup, Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette and Chief Administrative Officer for Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Cassandra Deleon.

According to Austin Public Health’s own data, that agency and CommUnity Care have so far administered almost 427,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency’s leadership will likely discuss what its efforts will include now to get more residents vaccinated.