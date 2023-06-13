TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that involved a Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

According to APD, a deputy opened fire on someone shortly after midnight in the 6200 block of the south I-35 frontage road.

A public information officer with TCSO confirmed a deputy was involved, and APD is currently the lead agency investigating since the incident happened within the department’s jurisdiction.

APD said the person the deputy shot at drove away from the scene.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting or if the person was hit by gunfire or injured. APD also said the deputy could have been off-duty at the time of the incident.

TCSO confirmed the deputy was not injured.