Austin paramedic accuses fire department of kicking EMS out of fire station during COVID-19 response

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Conflict is brewing among Central Texas first responders currently on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Multiple viewers asked the KXAN Investigative team to look into a blog post circulating online that was written by Austin-Travis County EMS paramedic Damon Fogley, who serves the Lake Travis community. He’s accusing Lake Travis Fire Rescue of “discrimination” by telling ATCEMS paramedics they can no longer work out of their fire station.

ATCEMS Paramedic Damon Fogley

“This week I was told to leave one of the fire stations that I have worked in over this past year by [the] fire department staff simply because I’m an EMS provider,” Fogley wrote. “I have never tested positive for COVID-19. I don’t have any symptoms of it and neither does my partner. It might not seem like a big deal to you if you’re reading this, but to us being asked to leave our station is a huge deal. My truck/station has been reassigned three times in one week because nobody knows what to do with us. This is not okay. Why in this day and age have we let fear take over our ability to make rational decisions? Furthermore, why am I being treated like a refugee when I’m needed the most by those who are on my own team?”

Fogley and his unit were moved by Lake Travis Fire Rescue, also known as Travis County Emergency Services District 6, to another building which is the Lake Travis fire department headquarters, according to Lake Travis Fire Rescue Chief Robert Abbott.

Picture from Damon Fogley’s blog post

Fogley posted a photo of the room in the new building he calls the “warehouse.”

“We were originally told it would be temporary by management, but now it is sounding like it’s permanent. There are no beds, no showers, no internet, no computer, no recliners, no kitchen, no stove, no TV, and no people around except for those we can hear through a wall,” Fogley wrote.

KXAN reached out to Fogley, who confirmed he wrote the blog post, and also started an online petition, but said he is not allowed to discuss EMS-related issues per his department guidelines.

Chief Abbott told KXAN there is much more to the story.

“This issue has been years in the making,” Abbott said. “It’s unfortunate it came out at this time.”

Abbott said the problem boils down to money, and it’s been a challenge to figure out where to house ATCEMS paramedics and who is going to pay for it because ATCEMS has not put money in their contracts to cover the accommodations.

Fire station where ATCEMS unit was stationed in Steiner Ranch (KXAN/Erin Cargile)

According to Abbott, ATCEMS was in a jam prior to COVID-19 concerns, and asked Lake Travis if it could plant a demand unit at one of its stations. Abbott said Lake Travis agreed to help out for 30 days, free of charge, but the paramedics ended up staying at the Steiner Ranch station longer than what was agreed upon.

Enter COVID-19. Abbott said Lake Travis employees felt like there were personal protective equipment and safety issues at the station.

Abbott said he could not ignore those concerns, and started working on a plan to move the ATCEMS unit, and facilitated a spot at their headquarters which is made up of office space and training rooms. The building is not designed to be a fire station, and Abbott agrees it is not ideal.

“At the moment, we need to be focused on COVID-19, and I also need to protect our employees,” Abbott said. “I know this was an unpopular decision and the blog that went out hit a nerve, but we’re not anti-EMS at all.”

He said the groups have had success working together in the past. Abbott also said the paramedics are now closer to the hospital, Lakeway, and have quick access to Ranch to Market Road 620.

Abbott said they are working on a solution in the future that will meet the needs of ATCEMS.

KXAN Investigator Erin Cargile has an interview set up with ATCEMS, and will have the full story on KXAN News at 6 p.m.