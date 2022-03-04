Brush fire near Travis County Expo Center contained after fireworks show

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire responded to a brush fire near the Travis County Expo Center Friday night that was caused by fireworks.

According to officials, the fire is confined to a large field near the parking area.

Austin City Council Member Mackenzie Kelly said the fire started after the fireworks show at Rodeo Austin.

In a video on her Twitter, Kelly said there were multiple units responding to multiple fires.

Rodeo Austin released a statement late Friday addressing the fireworks, stating it was working with fire and emergency services to continue monitoring the situation and ensure public safety.

“Tonight during Rodeo Austin’s BBQ Austin event, a permitted, professional fireworks display was held on Rodeo Austin’s property. Immediately following the display, a brush fire occurred, ultimately involving approximately 5 acres of unimproved land,” the statement read.

No structures were harmed, and no injuries were reported, according to Rodeo Austin.

Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management said there was a chance for increased fire weather conditions in the state through the weekend. TDEM said state resources were being prepared to activate due to increased fire weather conditions.

The Texas A&M Forest Service warned of warming and drying conditions for most of the state, creating “areas of dry to critically dry vegetation in the Lone Star State.”