Austin architecture, design firm announces plans for robotics arena in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The robots are coming.

Ahead of the Robotters International Festival, held Feb. 17-18 at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Gensler Austin released initial designs for an arena specifically built for robotics.

It would host robotics competitions, like build challenges, robot fights, drone races and other robotics-based events. It would also be open to the public as what Gensler describes as a “TopGolf” style venue for gamers and robotics enthusiasts.

Gensler says the arena is still in the early planning stages, and the renderings are just of the general interior and exterior.