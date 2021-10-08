Attorney: Former Manor ISD police chief cleared of ‘criminal conduct’

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — The attorney for former Manor Independent School District police chief Shane Sexton said Friday his client was cleared of wrongdoing after allegations were made in May that led to the district not renewing Sexton’s contract.

Brad Heilman, Sexton’s attorney, said in a letter that after a five-month investigation by the Texas Rangers and Travis County District Attorney’s Office Sexton “has been officially cleared of any criminal conduct.”

Sexton was placed on administrative leave by the district shortly after he was accused of falsifying officers’ timesheets and unlawfully donating old cell phones to a local domestic violence shelter. The district’s board then chose not to renew his contract a month later.

A letter provided by Heilman from the DA’s office said, “We have determined that former Chief Sexton’s conduct was not prosecutable, and we have closed this case and will take no further action.”

“Chief Sexton appreciates the Texas Rangers and the Public Integrity Unit for completing a

thorough investigation, which resulted in confirmation of Chief Sexton’s affirmations from the

very beginning of this complaint,” Heilman said. “Chief Sexton looks forward to fully vindicating himself from the public and private scrutiny he has faced as a result of this false complaint.”

We contacted Manor ISD for a statement, and once we receive it we will update this story.