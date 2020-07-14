ATCEMS says it’s working at capacity, fear shortage of ambulances due to COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS is worried there aren’t enough ambulances in the city to quickly respond to emergencies. ATCEMS leadership said they were disappointed they didn’t see any new vehicles in the budget released on Monday.

“We are seeing at least 50 calls per day that are related to COVID-19,” said Austin EMS Association President Selena Xie.

Xie said at one point last Friday, 32 of the 33 ambulances in the entire county were unavailable. They were either in service, being decontaminated or going to the hospital.

She said the pandemic has led to a higher call volume and long response times. Medics also have to spend more time dealing with PPE issues and heat exhaustion brought on by the extra equipment.

“We are starting to see where each sector completely runs out of ambulances and that’s going to keep happening more and more as it gets hotter and as COVID continues to really hit Austin hard,” Xie said.

Xie said this year’s proposed budget did not include any new ambulances despite the public safety commissioner’s recommendation to add three.

The budget calls for ATCEMS to receive $96,896,126. That’s over $3.8 more than last year. In addition to that, $1.5 million is being allocated for wage and benefit increases and $2.4 million is going to 38 positions.

The City of Austin has also added a new EMS station in Del Valle that opened on Tuesday. This location was a part of the 2020 budget. While Xie admits that helps call volume, she says it is too far away to address immediate needs in central Austin.

A new Austin Fire and ATCEMS station is also coming to southwest Austin. Construction on the $9.6 million project is expected to be finished by the summer 2021. It will be put up on Highway 290 near MoPac.

“I am less focused on any one ask than I am about the holistic system and how it operates,” said Jimmy Flannigan, District 6 City Council member. Flannigan also heads the Public Safety Committee.

Flannigan wants to be more efficient with public safety. He said a lot of the issues could be solved by ensuring ambulances are responding to medical emergencies and aren’t being used unnecessarily when only police or firefighters are needed.

“Yes, we will adopt a budget in August. And yes, it will probably be disappointing to a lot of folks. But it is not going to be where the process ends,” Flannigan said, promising to create a schedule of budget amendments in all sectors and city departments to ensure the budget addresses community needs.