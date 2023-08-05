TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Saturday, the Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a major crash in northwest Travis County, the agency said on social media.

Medics responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. to the 4200 block of North FM 620, near Mansfield Dam Ct., for a pediatric trauma alert.

Additionally, ATCEMS said that Travis County STAR Flight also responded to the crash. Three ambulances and an incident commander were also on the scene.

According to ATCEMS, three patients, two adults and a child, have been classified as trauma alerts. The child was transported by STAR Flight to Dell Children’s Medical Center. The adults were taken by ambulance to St. David’s Medical Center in Round Rock.

One other adult was also transported from the scene, and the last patient refused treatment.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and expect closures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.