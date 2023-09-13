Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for Sept. 13, 2023

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS rescued an adult after a reported 12-foot fall into a water retention area in southeast Travis County, the agency said on social media.

Shortly before 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, medics responded to the area of 1334-1330 Old Lockhart Road. Medics said a person needed to be rescued.

Travis County STAR Flight, the Austin Fire Department and Travis County ESD 11 also responded to the scene.

Around 5:45 p.m., the person was rescued and taken by STAR Flight to Seton Hays for non-life threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.