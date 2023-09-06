WEST LAKE HILLS, Texas — One person suffered “potentially serious” injuries after a rollover crash in West Lake Hills on Wednesday, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., medics responded to the rollover at 2900-3115 Bee Cave Rd in West Lake Hills, the agency said on Twitter. Medics said one adult person was involved and was pinned in their vehicle. An extraction was in progress, and medics were able to extricate them from the vehicle.

The person was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries, medics said.

No other information was available, and EMS was no longer on the scene, medics said.