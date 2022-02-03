ATCEMS rescues person stuck on top of car at low water crossing in Manor

One of the rescuers was treated for possible hypothermia after entering the water

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS said paramedics rescued a person out of a low water crossing early Thursday morning during freezing temperatures.

ATCEMS tweeted at 4:57 a.m. that a vehicle was stuck in the low water crossing on Gregg Lane near Fuchs Grove Road and the patient was on top of the car. Paramedics were able to get the patient off the car to safety and were evaluating the person.

The low water crossing, located near Wilbarger Creek, had been closed shortly before the rescue took place. As of 5:20 a.m., around 60 low water crossing around the Austin area were closed due to heavy rain from the storm.

Due to the weather, a STAR Flight helicopter had to cancel a dispatch to the scene, ATCEMS said.

A second ambulance was called to the scene to potentially treat one of the rescuers for hypothermia.