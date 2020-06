JONESTOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS, North Lake Travis Fire Department and STAR Flight responded to a water rescue at Jones Brothers Park in Jonestown on Sunday afternoon after reports of a swimmer who didn’t surface.

According to ATCEMS, after 20 minutes of search efforts, the incident transitioned from rescue to recovery. The victim is reported to be an adult male.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.