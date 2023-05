AUSTIN (KXAN) — A motorcyclist died early Saturday morning after a collision in northwest Travis County near Lago Visa. Travis County STAR Flight and the Austin-Travis County EMS both responded to the crash.

ATCEMS said it responded to a single motorcycle crash at 4:12 a.m. in the 19900 block of Boggy Ford.

According to officials, ATCEMS performed CPR on an adult patient, but the person was later pronounced dead on the scene.