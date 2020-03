Austin-Travis County EMS and Manor FD delivered a baby Tuesday morning outside this 76 gas station in the 10900 block of East Highway 290. (ATCEMS photo via Manor People Facebook page)

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A gas station on East Highway 290 became a delivery room Tuesday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS and the Manor Fire Department responded to the 76 gas station in the 10900 block of the highway and delivered a healthy baby girl, ATCEMS says.

ATCEMS says they took both the mother and baby to the hospital, and they are doing well.

The call came in at 5:31 a.m.