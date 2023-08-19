TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two people died after a crash near Bee Cave on Friday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Officials said a vehicle rescue call came in at 9:23 p.m. in the 7000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 2244. ATCEMS said it arrived on the scene of a two-vehicle collision with three patients involved.

ATCEMS said two adults were pronounced dead at the scene, and one adult was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Officials had no other information available, and EMS was no longer on scene as of 10:58 p.m.