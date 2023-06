AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people died Friday night after a motorcycle collision in eastern Travis County, near Hornsby Bend, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Officials said the incident occurred at approximately 10 p.m. in the 5500 block of Delta Post Drive.

ATCEMS said medics attained two “deceased on-scene” pronouncements. One was for a pediatric patient, and the other was for an adult patient.

There was no other information available from ATCEMS.