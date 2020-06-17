Woman, 2 cats escape house fire in northeastern Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at a 2-story home on Wellesley Drive on Wednesday in northeastern Travis County.

AFD received the call at 5:49 a.m. for a fire in the 9000 block of Wellesley Drive, and authorities say a woman, and her two cats, made it out of the back of the house unharmed. She was checked out by medics and is OK.

As of 6:15 a.m., AFD said the fire was still burning. The fire had reached the second floor of the home, and crews were in the process of searching the home.