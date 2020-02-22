At-large suspect shoots at Travis County deputies during chase

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Deputies with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect who crashed a car, led them on a chase and shot at them on Saturday.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said deputies responded to a call about someone leaving the scene of a crash. When officers found the suspect’s vehicle, the driver led them on a car chase.

During the chase, the spokeswoman said the driver fired rounds at the deputies from his vehicle and later caused a crash involving three vehicles at FM 973 and FM 969. Then, the suspect ran away on foot.

No deputies were injured, but Austin-Travis County EMS took three adults to Dell Seton Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies have set up a perimeter and Air1 and K9 teams are searching for him.

Expect traffic delays in the area.