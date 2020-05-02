Arkansas, Pace Bend Parks close due to large number of visitors

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two parks in Travis County were forced to close Saturday due to a large number of visitors.

Arkansas Bend Park in Lago Vista and Pace Bend Park in Spicewood are the latest spots to close as folks headed out to enjoy the day, but in too high of numbers for park officials.

Pace Bend Park is experiencing a large number of park visitors. In order to manage the safety of visitors and staff, the park is closed for today. — Travis County Parks (@TCParks) May 2, 2020

Last Sunday, Pace Bend Park had to close, along with Milton Reimers Ranch to “manage the safety of visitors and staff.”

Travis County Parks said Arkansas Bend Park would reopen again Sunday, but with limited capacity.