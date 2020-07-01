APH adjusts COVID-19 risk-based chart with new hospitalization data

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health has updated the risk-based guidelines chart it uses to assess how the area is handling the pandemic and what steps the public needs to take to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The adjustment is based off current local hospital capacity and data from the hospital systems.

As of June 30, Travis County is operating at Stage 4 and will be able to remain in Stage 4 for a longer period of time before crossing into Stage 5 by following the University of Texas’ revised hospitalization triggers for the chart.

However, the exact hospitalization average trigger will depend on the rate of increase. A faster increase in the daily average will trigger Stage 5 risk recommendations when the number reaches the lower end of this range, APH says.

APH updated risk-based guidelines chart as of June 26, 2020 (APH)

APH reports the five-county Metropolitan Statistical Area has approximately 1,500 beds available to treat COVID-19 patients. Along with hospital capacity, the revisions also account for average length of hospital stay, which changes daily. Currently, the majority of COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized stay in the hospital nine days or less.

APH’s new stage thresholds are as follows: