APD identifies man killed in Aug. 14 gate crash at Circuit of the Americas

One person was pronounced dead and another was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after their vehicle hit a gate at the Circuit of the Americas (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified the man who died after a gate crash at the Circuit of the Americas this past weekend.

Police said he was Kevin Nelson, 55. The crash happened August 14 just before 5:15 a.m. in the 9500 block of Circuit of the Americas Boulevard.

Police said a 2020 Dodge Ram approached a large, metal gate with two separate swing arms at the entrance of COTA. One of the gates was blocking the entrance, and the other was slightly open. The Dodge tried to maneuver in between the two metal gate arms, when one arm entered the cab of the truck and hit Nelson, police said.

Another person was also hit, according to officers. Nelson died at the scene, and the other person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information about this crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.