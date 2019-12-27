Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old abducted by mother in southwest Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office issued a regional Amber Alert for a 4-year-old who was allegedly abducted by his mother on Thursday.

A release from the sheriff’s office said Marsdan Ellis Harp was abducted from 9611 Dawning Court around 2 p.m. The area is just west of Oak Hill in southwest Travis County.

His mother, Celina Jeanne Harp, was last seen traveling south on Mopac at FM 2244 in a dark green Ford Fusion. The license plate of the vehicle is LGV-3638.

Marsdan was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts. He is described as:

  • 3 feet, 9 inches tall
  • Weighs 42 pounds
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

A regional Amber Alert will not activate alerts on cell phones, nor will it appear on road signs. A regional alert is issued when it is believed the child and his abductor are still in this area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

