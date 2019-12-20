Amazon preparing to build massive distribution center outside Austin

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Amazon.com Inc. is planning another distribution center in Central Texas — this one a massive 3.8 million-square-foot facility in Pflugerville, a source with direct knowledge of the deal confirmed to Austin Business Journal. That would make it more than four times larger than Amazon’s San Marcos warehouse, which is 855,000 square feet.

The proposed project is a four-and-a-half-story logistics/distribution center on about 94 acres at 2000 E. Pecan St. less than a mile from State Highway 130 in Pflugerville and Travis County, according to plans submitted to the city of Pflugerville.

Project Charm Location (Austin Business Journal Photo)

Dubbed Project Charm, the development has been in the works for a while. Pflugerville annexed the property on Nov. 26. The Pflugerville Planning and Zoning Commission on Dec. 2 recommended rezoning the site as a planned unit development. Now the rezoning is set to go before Pflugerville City Council for consideration on Jan. 14.

