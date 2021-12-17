Alligators involved in reported dog attack in Del Valle to be relocated

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is making plans to relocate alligators that reportedly attacked and killed a dog in a Del Valle neighborhood earlier this month.

The attack took place Dec. 2 near Berdoll Farms Park, the Austin Fire Department told KXAN at the time. AFD said the area is a former alligator sanctuary, and TPWD said they live in the retention pond in the park.

After working with Del Valle leaders and listening to concerns about safety from residents, TPWD said it’s coordinating with an alligator specialist to get recommendations on relocating the reptiles.

“For the safety of all involved, including the wildlife, representatives of the community have clearly communicated their preference for the alligators to be removed from the area and relocated,” Texas Parks and Wildlife said.

The specialist will survey the area and examine the alligators for several days, TPWD said, then they will set plans for trapping and relocation. During this time, Texas Game Wardens will continue to address community concerns.

TPWD told KXAN alligators are native to east and southeast Texas. The Austin area is at the edge of their range. Alligators have been spotted from time to time in the same retention pond since 2013.