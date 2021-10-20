All that cash: Pflugerville resident wins $1 million on Texas Lottery scratch ticket

A Pflugerville resident won $1 million on the Diamond Whites 7s scratch ticket game from the Texas Lottery (Photo courtesy of the Texas Lottery)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Pflugerville resident scratched their way to a huge payday, the Texas Lottery announced Wednesday.

The winner, who decided to remain anonymous, won the $1 million prize on the scratch ticket game “Diamond White 7s” from the Texas Lottery. The winner bought the ticket at Food Basket No. 7, located at 2015 W. Parmer Lane in Austin. It retails for $20.

There’s one more $1 million prize left in the scratch game, the Texas Lottery said. This was the third top prize claimed in the game, which offers more than $129 million in prizes. The odds of winning a prize in the game, including break-even prizes, are 1:3.25, the Texas Lottery said.

An Austin resident won a $5 million prize on a Texas Lottery scratch game in August.