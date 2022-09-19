TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County ESD 1 said three people are safe after a fire burned a home Sunday night. No one was hurt.

ESD 1 said crews with Cedar Park, Volente and Marble Falls Volunteer Fire Departments helped in fighting the fire at the home on North Peninsular Drive on the north side of the Colorado River in the town of Singleton Bend.

Travis County ESD 1 Chief Donnie Norman told KXAN the fire was reported by a resident inside the home around 10:15 p.m. and was brought under control by 11:25 p.m.

Norman said the Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire which did “substantial damage” to the large, three-story home.

Fire crews fight house fire in western Travis County. (Photo: Travis County ESD 1 via Facebook)

According to Norman, the fire was confined to the house itself. It is not known where the fire started in the home.

Norman told KXAN getting to the fire was difficult, because it was in the attic.