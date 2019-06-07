FOUND: 18-year-old with autism who was missing in Cedar Park

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( KXAN /CPPD)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The Cedar Park Police Department is searching for any information on a missing 18-year-old with autism who may be non-verbal.

Andrew Hanson was last seen near North Rivera Circle in the area of Lakeline and 183.

Police describe him as:

5' 10 "

10 165 pounds

brown hair

Hanson was last seen wearing a pink shirt, tan shorts and was barefoot.

If you have any information or have seen him, you're asked to call 911.