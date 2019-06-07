FOUND: 18-year-old with autism who was missing in Cedar Park
CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The Cedar Park Police Department is searching for any information on a missing 18-year-old with autism who may be non-verbal.
Andrew Hanson was last seen near North Rivera Circle in the area of Lakeline and 183.
Police describe him as:
- 5'10"
- 165 pounds
- brown hair
Hanson was last seen wearing a pink shirt, tan shorts and was barefoot.
If you have any information or have seen him, you're asked to call 911.
