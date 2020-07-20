ALERT: Construction to install toll equipment on SH 130 continues until Monday morning

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The main northbound lanes of State Highway 130 just south of the Pecan Street exit will be closed until Monday morning for construction, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Construction crews are installing overhead toll equipment in the area. The work is expected to be done by Monday, July 20, no later than 5 a.m. Drivers will be detoured to the Pecan Street exit toward the toll area and then will be able to re-enter past the construction.

Road signs have been placed to alert drivers of the closure. Please use extra caution when traveling through the work zone.