1 person flown to hospital after crash involving school bus on FM 1431 in western Travis County

First responders are performing extensive life-saving measures on a person who was involved in a crash between a vehicle and a bus in west Travis County Friday morning, officials say. (Courtesy: Travis County ESD 1 Fire Chief Donnie Norman)

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — First responders are performing extensive life-saving measures on a person who was involved in a crash between a vehicle and a bus in west Travis County Friday morning, officials say.

Austin-Travis County EMS said multiple agencies, including STAR Flight, were responding to the crash in the 18300 block of FM 1431 road just after 7:30 a.m.

Crews removed the person from the crash, and that person was going to be flown to an area hospital.

First responders are performing extensive life-saving measures on a person who was involved in a crash between a vehicle and a bus in west Travis County Friday morning, officials say. (Courtesy: Travis County ESD 1 Fire Chief Donnie Norman)

First responders are performing extensive life-saving measures on a person who was involved in a crash between a vehicle and a bus in west Travis County Friday morning, officials say. (Courtesy: Travis County ESD 1 Fire Chief Donnie Norman)

First responders are performing extensive life-saving measures on a person who was involved in a crash between a vehicle and a bus in west Travis County Friday morning, officials say. (Courtesy: Travis County ESD 1 Fire Chief Donnie Norman)

Fire Chief Donnie Norman said Travis County ESD 1 was on scene with ATCEMS and STAR flight.

ATCEMS said there were no students on board the bus at the time of the crash.

UPDATE2 vehicle rescue 18348-18422 Fm 1431 Rd: @STAR_Flight_TC has arrived on scene. #ATCEMSMedics now have CPR & extensive life saving procedures in progress on the extricated patient. FM1431 will continue to be shut down as first responders work the incident. More to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) October 29, 2021

Avoid delays and expect lane closures, ATCEMS says.