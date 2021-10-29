1 person flown to hospital after crash involving school bus on FM 1431 in western Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — First responders are performing extensive life-saving measures on a person who was involved in a crash between a vehicle and a bus in west Travis County Friday morning, officials say.
Austin-Travis County EMS said multiple agencies, including STAR Flight, were responding to the crash in the 18300 block of FM 1431 road just after 7:30 a.m.
Crews removed the person from the crash, and that person was going to be flown to an area hospital.
Fire Chief Donnie Norman said Travis County ESD 1 was on scene with ATCEMS and STAR flight.
ATCEMS said there were no students on board the bus at the time of the crash.
Avoid delays and expect lane closures, ATCEMS says.