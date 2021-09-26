After legal disputes, Pflugerville to vote on ESD annexation this November

Prior to its creation in May, more than 4,000 Travis County residents supported the creation of Travis County ESD 17. (KXAN Photo)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville city and extraterritorial jurisdiction residents will vote whether to annex the city and its ETJ into a new emergency services district this November, following a failed lawsuit filed by the City against Travis County ESD No. 17 in August.

The City of Pflugerville and Pflugerville City Council member David Rogers filed a lawsuit against ESD 17 for interfering with its jurisdiction and oversight of city and ETJ property. This lawsuit came just before the ESD 17 board voted to include an item on the county’s November ballot that proposes annexing the city of Pflugerville and Pflugerville’s ETJ territory into its coverage scope.

Judge Jessica Mangrum of the Travis County 200th District Court ruled earlier this month that the case be dismissed, with the court not ruling on the temporary injunction requested by the city of Pflugerville.

Travis County voters in Austin, Manor and Taylor’s ETJs voted in May to formally establish ESD 17 to provide EMS and advanced life support services.

The original ESD 17 boundary proposal included the city of Pflugerville and Pflugerville’s ETJ as an overlay to ESD 2, or the Pflugerville Fire Department. Under the initial proposal, ESD 2 would continue to provide fire response service, while ESD 17 would handle the EMS and advanced life support components.

However, Pflugerville City Council ruled in February not to participate in the May election, thereby not including the city or its ETJ in the ESD 17 boundary, if approved by Travis County voters. City officials said there was not sufficient enough evidence that additional funding for EMS services were needed and said an additional ESD was not necessary.

Two ballot items will appear on Travis County’s Nov. 2 election ballot, with one for Pflugerville city residents to vote on whether to expand ESD 17 into the city, and another for ETJ voters to decide on a potential expansion into Pflugerville’s ETJ.

The City of Pflugerville declined to comment on the legal ruling Friday.