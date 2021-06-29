Affidavit: Rideshare driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger while taking her to work

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man operating a rideshare vehicle was arrested and charged with sexual assault after an incident June 11, an affidavit from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said.

The affidavit from TCSO accuses Ololade Shoetan, 41, of sexually assaulting a woman he picked up while driving for a rideshare company. The affidavit says Shoetan picked up the woman at her apartment to take her to work, and after making friendly small talk for a while, Shoetan pulled his vehicle over before the destination in the Wells Branch neighborhood.

Shoetan requested the woman take off her facemask several times and to sit in the front seat, and after the woman declined to do so several times, she eventually complied because she became “extremely fearful” of him.

The woman said Shoetan intimidated her by staring at her through the vehicle’s rearview mirror and speaking in a “forceful tone,” and after she complied with his demands for her to sit in the front seat, the alleged sexual assault occurred, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said at one point the woman’s phone began to vibrate because she was late for work and coworkers were trying to contact her. Shoetan took her phone from her during the alleged sexual assault, the affidavit said.

Eventually, Shoetan took the woman to work, the affidavit said. The woman cried hysterically and told her manager about the ordeal, the affidavit said. The woman told police she “feared for her life” during the alleged assault.

The woman said after the incident, she received two phone calls from a person she believed was Shoetan and she thought he was at the apartment complex she lived in. The woman said the way Shoetan parked his vehicle when he came to get her before the incident, he could see her come out of her apartment, so she thinks he knew where she lived, the affidavit said.

The woman also said her mother received two phone calls from a man believed to be Shoetan. The woman’s mother’s phone number is also listed on her rideshare account, so that is how she thinks he got that number, the affidavit said.

According to jail records, Shoetan has bonded out of Travis County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court July 9, according to Travis County court records. We reached out to his attorney and they declined to comment on the case. We also reached out to the rideshare to ask about the company’s background check policies on drivers, how they try to keep riders safe and to confirm if he’s still driving for the company. We will update this story once we hear back from them.