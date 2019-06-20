Affidavit reveals new details about alleged Manor kidnapping caught on video

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVESTREAM

AUSTIN (KXAN) — New details reveal officials charged a 20-year-old man in connection with the suspected kidnapping of his girlfriend in Manor, despite the victim claiming no harm, according to documents filed in court.

At about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, a woman in a robe was seen on the doorbell camera of a home located at the 19200 block of Nathan Scott Way in Manor. The video showed her incessantly knocking on the door and looking around for someone.

At one point in the video, a man appeared directly in front of the camera about 25 feet away. Police heard him say, “get over here.” He then ran out of view of the camera and police say he could be heard saying, “I’ll get the gun, stay there.”

Victor Kouchich, 20. Photo from Manor Police Department

When the man comes back, the woman could be heard in the video begging him as he dragged her away. She could be heard saying, “stop, please, no no no.”

Police released the video to the media with hopes that someone might identify her. Officials say that after the video aired Wednesday morning on local media the 23-year-old victim contacted Manor police. Officers went to the house where the victim and her 20-year-old boyfriend Victor Michael Kouchich lived. It wasn’t far from Nathan Scott Way.

The victim told police she and Kouchich got in an argument Tuesday night and they both got in Kouchich’s car to drive around.

“(The victim) stated she no longer wanted to be in the vehicle so instead of asking him to stop she abruptly exited the vehicle,” officials wrote in the court documents. She told police she didn’t mind Kouchich “grabbing her to get back in the vehicle,” because no one answered the door when she knocked.

When police pointed out to the victim that the doorbell video contradicts what she told them, she refused to answer any more questions.

Kouchich now faces a third-degree felony charge of kidnapping.