TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man was charged with murder after being accused of shooting another man in the face during an argument Monday evening. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect is still on the run.

A Travis County arrest affidavit shows Michael Arendt, 50, of California, is being charged in the shooting, which occurred around 7:38 p.m. in the 4000 block of Lower Dr. That’s near the Bud Dryden Airport.

In the affidavit, deputies said they were familiar with the area and “have responded to multiple criminal and narcotic related calls” there.

Deputies and first responders arrived at the scene to find a 42-year-old man who had been shot in the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four witnesses spoke to police and explained one of them got into an argument with the victim over money, court documents stated. Arendt then walked up to the argument, pulled out a gun from his waistband and shot the victim, the witnesses recounted.

The affidavit said Arendt got on his motorcycle and drove off. Some witnesses said they didn’t understand why Arendt got involved in the argument.

Michael Lance Arendt, 50, of California (Travis County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

Now deputies are searching for Arendt. He was last seen driving a white, 2019 Suzuki motorcycle with a California license plate numbered 24P1575. The motorcycle has blue Supermoto wheels, TCSO said, and an Akrapovic exhaust. There’s also a “Hoonigan” sticker on the front cowl.

TCSO said Arendt was traveling with his pit bull. He might be trying to leave the state. Don’t confront him, as he could be armed and dangerous, law enforcement advised.

Anyone who sees Arendt is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with details about the shooting or Arendt is asked to call the TCSO Tip Line at (512) 854-1444.