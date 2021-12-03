Affidavit: Man arrested, accused of inappropriately touching children at 2 Pflugerville stores

PLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville Police arrested Danny Kuhnly, 39, Tuesday. A caller told 911 a man fitting his description inappropriately touched their 6-year-old daughter in the toy aisle of the Target at the Stone Hill Shopping Center, according to an arrest affidavit.

Store staff and police located the suspect on surveillance video in the toy aisle “in the vicinity of the victim,” the report reads. Police officers tracked the suspect’s van to a hotel behind the store, where investigators showed a photo of Kuhnly to an employee, who confirmed he was a guest. Kuhnly eventually admitted it was him in the photo, according to the affidavit.

Through the course of interviewing the suspect, investigators said Kuhnly also admitted to being at the Bath and Body Works in the Stone Hill Shopping Center the week prior. Police were already investigating an incident there where a woman said a man grabbed her daughter inappropriately twice inside the store.

That woman in that case gave police a physical description that also matched Kuhnly’s.

When investigators searched his criminal history, they find a prior sexual assault arrest in another county from 2016.

Plugerville Police did not want to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation. KXAN has also reached out to the shopping center’s corporate offices for comment.

KXAN’s Brianna Hollis is speaking with security experts and concerned parents about this story. Check back for updates.