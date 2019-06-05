Travis County

AFD, ATCEMS break ground on first of 5 new stations to improve response

By:
Posted: Jun 05, 2019 / 06:41 AM CDT / Updated: Jun 05, 2019 / 08:12 AM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS break ground on a new station in the Del Valle/Moore's Crossing area in southeast Austin Wednesday.

The station aims to improve response times to emergencies in the area between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Circuit of the Americas to keep people and property safe and to reduce insurance rates.

KXAN reported a year ago 175 homeowners were at risk or had already seen their rates rise as much as $1,000 because they live more than five miles from a fire station.

AFD says its response times to most calls in the area is between 13 and 14 minutes, considerably slower than its goal of eight minutes. 

"We got a little wooded area behind us there, and you know, that's a risk sometimes when we got the drought going on," said Steve Segovia, who's lived in the Stoney Ridge neighborhood for the last 15 years. 

Right on the city-county line, he said the area is always filled with smoke around the 4th of July and New Year's Eve. "A lot of people that pop fireworks, they got kinfolk that come from Austin all the way down here just to pop their fireworks."

An errant spark, he fears, could start a fire that would spread from home to home. Stoney Ridge is just on the other side of COTA from Travis County Emergency Services District (ESD) No. 11, which also serves the area. The new AFD/ATCEMS station, though, will be right at the entrance to Segovia's neighborhood, just across Elroy Road from Popham Elementary School. 

"I love that, just having somebody reassure you that you know they're going to save your home," he said. 

"We know that area is growing, and so this allows us to plan for response times now, but also in the future," said Wesley Hopkins, division chief for ATCEMS.

The station will have one ambulance ready to go at all times with storage for five more. "They won't be staffed," Hopkins said, "but we'll be able to deploy them for any mass gatherings in the area or any kind of mass casualty incident."

Right now, the equipment to respond to such a situation is stationed on Ed Bluestein Boulevard, so a new storage location will make it easier to respond to any situations that arise from the airport or COTA.

The new station is the first of five the agencies want to build around the city over the next several years in under-served areas to keep up with growth. The other four, Hopkins said, will be in the areas of Goodnight Ranch, Travis Country, Davenport Ranch, and Canyon Creek.

ESD No. 11, meanwhile, is planning to build a new station of its own on Kellam Road south of the Berdoll Farms neighborhood, the district's chief, Ken Bailey, told KXAN.

Originally, the ESD wanted to share the facility -- and the cost -- with the city, Bailey said, since its new station is just a couple miles from the new AFD/ATCEMS site, but the city declined to do so. The city of Austin did not respond to KXAN's requests for comment by Wednesday morning.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Travis County Stories

Trending Video

  • First day of Travis ARB hearings for property tax protests

    First day of Travis ARB hearings for property tax protests

  • More than 40 years later, formerly homeless to man to resume classes at UT

    More than 40 years later, formerly homeless to man to resume classes at UT

  • City of Lakeway deciding what to do with 60 acres of land

    City of Lakeway deciding what to do with 60 acres of land

  • Bill awaiting Abbott's signature could derail Austin ISD's sex education plan

    Bill awaiting Abbott's signature could derail Austin ISD's sex education plan

  • Dog leads bystander to San Marcos apartment where man found shot and killed

    Dog leads bystander to San Marcos apartment where man found shot and killed

  • Man accused of hitting deputy with car has been arrested

    Man accused of hitting deputy with car has been arrested

  • AISD's new sex ed curriculum could be in trouble before getting off the ground

    AISD's new sex ed curriculum could be in trouble before getting off the ground

  • UT Professor: 'Summer Slide' may not be as much of a problem as schools think

    UT Professor: 'Summer Slide' may not be as much of a problem as schools think

  • Travis ARB Chair calls for a "do-over" after a day of property tax protests

    Travis ARB Chair calls for a "do-over" after a day of property tax protests

  • Groups in gun debate make plea to Gov. Abbott on safe storage program

    Groups in gun debate make plea to Gov. Abbott on safe storage program

  • A 'serious incident' involving child made Cedar Park's Buttercup Pool close
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A 'serious incident' involving child made Cedar Park's Buttercup Pool close

  • A 'serious incident' involving child made Cedar Park's Buttercup Pool close

    A 'serious incident' involving child made Cedar Park's Buttercup Pool close

  • 'Summer Slide' may not be as much of a problem as schools think, according to one UT professor

    'Summer Slide' may not be as much of a problem as schools think, according to one UT professor

  • Homeowners hit by Harvey feeling forgotten as state preps for new hurricane season
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Homeowners hit by Harvey feeling forgotten as state preps for new hurricane season

  • Longhorn Dam bridge project leaders seek public input at upcoming open house

    Longhorn Dam bridge project leaders seek public input at upcoming open house

  • Crews break ground on new Austin fire and EMS station

    Crews break ground on new Austin fire and EMS station

  • Parents teach new water lessons to kids to reduce child drownings

    Parents teach new water lessons to kids to reduce child drownings

  • Dollars and Sense: UT trying to solve hidden problem in healthcare

    Dollars and Sense: UT trying to solve hidden problem in healthcare

  • Miscarriages linked to common dietary supplement

    Miscarriages linked to common dietary supplement

  • Texas Congressman cites father who served on D-Day as inspiration for career

    Texas Congressman cites father who served on D-Day as inspiration for career

  • Man found dead in San Marcos apartment with gunshot wounds

    Man found dead in San Marcos apartment with gunshot wounds

  • SCENE VIDEO: Homicide investigation at San Marcos apartment complex

    SCENE VIDEO: Homicide investigation at San Marcos apartment complex

  • AFD, ATCEMS break ground on first of 5 new stations to improve response

    AFD, ATCEMS break ground on first of 5 new stations to improve response

  • No more stickers: City of Austin kicks off license plate pay to park pilot

    No more stickers: City of Austin kicks off license plate pay to park pilot

  • Austin considers citing property owners for plants that block sidewalks

    Austin considers citing property owners for plants that block sidewalks

  • Dog euthanized at Austin Animal Center despite protests

    Dog euthanized at Austin Animal Center despite protests

  • New medical center opening in Buda

    New medical center opening in Buda

  • Texas taxpayers fear bailout for failing rural hospital

    Texas taxpayers fear bailout for failing rural hospital

  • Parents voice fear of unknown as AISD reviews potential school changes

    Parents voice fear of unknown as AISD reviews potential school changes

  • Parents voice fear of unknown as AISD reviews potential school changes

    Parents voice fear of unknown as AISD reviews potential school changes

  • San Marcos shelter halts acceptance of cats after many die

    San Marcos shelter halts acceptance of cats after many die

  • How will the most recent legislative session affect next campaign season?

    How will the most recent legislative session affect next campaign season?

  • Several Texas cities are stopping red light camera enforcement

    Several Texas cities are stopping red light camera enforcement

  • Abbott signs bills combating human trafficking, eliminating rape kit backlog

    Abbott signs bills combating human trafficking, eliminating rape kit backlog

  • Gov. Abbott promises action after plumbers group demands special session

    Gov. Abbott promises action after plumbers group demands special session

  • Eanes ISD changes iPad security after 6-year-old views pornographic images

    Eanes ISD changes iPad security after 6-year-old views pornographic images

  • Man with felony warrant escapes after being cuffed, put in back of Williamson County cruiser

    Man with felony warrant escapes after being cuffed, put in back of Williamson County cruiser

  • Local emergency doctor braces for wave of near-drownings with pool season

    Local emergency doctor braces for wave of near-drownings with pool season

  • Austin ISD holds public meetings in process to decide which schools to close, combine

    Austin ISD holds public meetings in process to decide which schools to close, combine

  • Austin City Council could discuss and repeal panhandling ordinance

    Austin City Council could discuss and repeal panhandling ordinance

  • WATCH: Williamson Co. deputies searching for man who ran away during traffic stop

    WATCH: Williamson Co. deputies searching for man who ran away during traffic stop

  • As council moves toward Convention Center expansion, new petition seeks to put it to a vote

    As council moves toward Convention Center expansion, new petition seeks to put it to a vote

  • $165 million secured for Austin State Hospital rebuild and renovations

    $165 million secured for Austin State Hospital rebuild and renovations

  • Austin City Council could discuss and repeal panhandling ordinance

    Austin City Council could discuss and repeal panhandling ordinance

  • Texas summer on track to go drought-free, but ranchers keep back-up plan

    Texas summer on track to go drought-free, but ranchers keep back-up plan

  • Neighbors complain their mail isn't making it to its destination from Austin post office

    Neighbors complain their mail isn't making it to its destination from Austin post office

  • After council moves toward Convention Center expansion, new petition seeks to put it to a vote

    After council moves toward Convention Center expansion, new petition seeks to put it to a vote

  • Mixed-used development means more affordable housing in Travis County

    Mixed-used development means more affordable housing in Travis County

  • Gov. Abbott signs bill requiring mental health curriculum in public schools

    Gov. Abbott signs bill requiring mental health curriculum in public schools

  • Texas plumbers' group calls for special session to prevent them from going unregulated
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Texas plumbers' group calls for special session to prevent them from going unregulated

  • AG Paxton sues for public records in San Antonio's decision to ban Chick-Fil-A from airport

    AG Paxton sues for public records in San Antonio's decision to ban Chick-Fil-A from airport

  • 2 utility workers crushed while working on power pole in Marble Falls

    2 utility workers crushed while working on power pole in Marble Falls

  • New program aims to help ACC students save time, money while earning Bachelor's degree

    New program aims to help ACC students save time, money while earning Bachelor's degree

  • Tropical disturbance evolving in the Gulf of Mexico

    Tropical disturbance evolving in the Gulf of Mexico

  • EXPLAINED: Prescribed Fires are Healthier Than Wildfires

    EXPLAINED: Prescribed Fires are Healthier Than Wildfires

  • Extended interview with Congressman, Rep. Chip Roy, who delayed disaster aid bill

    Extended interview with Congressman, Rep. Chip Roy, who delayed disaster aid bill

  • Austin team wins 'Running of the Tubs'

    Austin team wins 'Running of the Tubs'

  • SCENE VIDEO: One man shot downtown near 6th Street

    SCENE VIDEO: One man shot downtown near 6th Street

  • Confederate monument in front of State Capitol vandalized with paint

    Confederate monument in front of State Capitol vandalized with paint

  • WATCH: 23 scooters go up in flames on truck's trailer in downtown Austin
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    WATCH: 23 scooters go up in flames on truck's trailer in downtown Austin

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit
PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit

PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit

Big Race - Indy /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss