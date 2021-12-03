AFD: 3 alligators attack, kill dog in Del Valle neighborhood

Officials are investigating after several alligators killed a dog in a Del Valle neighborhood. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department said three alligators attacked and killed a dog Thursday near a neighborhood in Del Valle.

AFD provided this map of the area where three alligators attacked and killed a dog Thursday in a Del Valle neighborhood.

AFD said it received a call around 1 p.m. about three alligators that killed the dog near Berdoll Farms Park near Ross Road and Pearce Lane along Thome Valley Drive. AFD said the area is a former alligator sanctuary.

AFD said it won’t be following up on the incident, and that residents in the area will have to work with animal control if they want something done.

Texas Parks & Wildlife was in the area Friday morning.

Alligators have been reported in the same retention pond periodically since 2013. An alligator was also spotted near Longhorn Dam in Lady Bird Lake in July 2020 by kayakers.