TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — Three people were injured in a rollover crash Monday on U.S. Highway 290 near Manor, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

In a tweet thread, medics said the three people are trauma patients, and one was ejected from the vehicle. Another was initially pinned in the vehicle, but first responders were able to get the person out. Two people, an adult and a child, were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center for treatment. The adult’s injuries are considered life-threatening, medics said, and the child’s injuries are considered to be “potentially serious.”

The crash happened on the service road in the 9600 block of E. U.S. Highway 290 near its intersection with Johnny Morris Road. Travis County ESD No. 12 from Manor also responded to the call, ATCEMS said.

ATCEMS said to expect “extended” road closures in the area, so avoid that area if possible.