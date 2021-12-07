‘A life and death matter’: Texas counties, cities sound off on electric market changes

Icicles hang off the State Highway 195 sign on February 18, 2021 in Killeen, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County is joining the cities of Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Lewisville, Mesquite and Plano, submitting ideas on what changes their leaders want to see with the Texas electric market and power grid.

The state’s Public Utility Commission is considering changes to the wholesale electric market design, and stakeholders have a chance to submit input on Dec. 10. These municipal governments have opted to offer a “collective comment” with their requests.

On Tuesday, Travis County commissioners approved a measure to sign onto the document, which outlines the five recommendations from these municipalities.

Increase the use of energy efficiency and demand response programs

Value and encourage a diversified resource base to provide a variety of grid benefits and services

Minimize the severity and disproportionate impacts of power outages on different customer types

Consider connecting with adjacent power grids

Ensure there is a robust and inclusive market redesign stakeholder engagement process

“As local governments, the undersigned are also frontline responders and critical actors in crisis prevention and management,” the document reads. “During Winter Storm Uri, we experienced firsthand the far-reaching impacts of energy loss. These went beyond enormous customer bills; the untenable living situations caused our communities great physical suffering and emotional harm.”

Most of the conversation in the aftermath of the storm has focused on winterizing Texas power generators and plants. Commissioner Brigid Shea of Precinct 2, who brought the measure to the court, told KXAN it is critical to keep the PUC and ERCOT accountable for the electric market, as well.

“This is the kind of thing that the Public Utility Commission needs to give very clear guidance and pass rules on,” she said. “You, the PUC, are the regulator. You need to use your regulatory power.”

She cited a report from the Travis County Medical Examiner which indicated as many as 94 people in the county may have died in the aftermath of the storm.

“I think that is an outrage. People – many people – died because of this. So, this isn’t just a, ‘Oh it would be nice to have a better power grid and have it be more effective. No, this is a life and death matter,” she said.

The document from the local municipalities emphasizes the importance of prioritizing equity for all Texans as changes are made.

“The Commission could explicitly include traditionally underrepresented communities, mandate program or rate directives that both ensure equal access to affordable and reliable energy services and reduce the disparity of energy burden across all residents and communities, ensure equitable economic and environmental impacts of any market changes, and more,” it reads.

“It falls the hardest on the poorest, most marginalized, the communities of color in our towns and our counties,” Shea said.

