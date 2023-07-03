Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for July 3, 2023

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Search crews are looking for a child who fell off a boat in Lake Travis Monday afternoon and didn’t resurface, Austin-Travis County EMS wrote on social media.

The 8-year-old boy went missing at around 2 p.m. Monday, the Travis County ESD 1 shift commander told KXAN. The boy was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

The incident happened in the Cow Creek Arm of Lake Travis, ATCEMS wrote. The Pedernales Fire Department called the incident an “active situation.”

Crews have now switched to recovery mode, according to the Travis County ESD 1 shift commander. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office has since taken over the investigation.

Several other agencies are assisting in the search, including Lake Travis Fire Rescue and STAR Flight.