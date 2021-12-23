75% of Travis County residents have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three quarters of Travis County residents have now had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, state figures show.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 75.14% of people living in the county are at least partially vaccinated. That’s a total of almost 970,000 people. As of Thursday, roughly 65% of residents are fully vaccinated.

When only people eligible to get the vaccine are counted — those aged 5 or above — the number of residents with at least one dose jumps to 80.30%.

Travis County has the highest vaccination rate in the KXAN viewing area. Williamson County is currently the only other county with more than 70% of residents at least partially vaccinated.

Health leaders continue to encourage everyone eligible to get the vaccine — including booster shots — as Texas enters a new COVID-19 surge fueled by the omicron variant.

Vaccine clinics and Austin Public Health testing sites will be closed over the holidays, but will reopen Monday, Dec. 27. You can find those clinics on Austin Public Health’s website here.