AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several people were injured following a three-vehicle collision in northeastern Travis County on Saturday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Officials responded to a “major collision” call in the 9900 block of East U.S. 290 Highway service road at 5:04 a.m.

ATCEMS, the Austin Fire Department and Travis County ESD 12 responded to a collision involving three vehicles and a total of seven patents. ATCEMS said four patients were declared as trauma alerts.

Medics took all seven patients from the scene, according to ATCEMS.

ATCEMS said five adults were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center—one with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and four with potentially serious injuries. The remaining two patients were taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center.