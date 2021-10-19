64% of Travis County employees vaccinated through workplace incentive program

A medic places two vials of COVID-19 coronavirus vaccines (L to R): Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, on a table before administering doses at a Clalit Health Services Medical Centre in east Jerusalem on August 10, 2021. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP) (Photo by HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images)

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — Following approval of a vaccine incentive program for county employees, Travis County officials reported Tuesday that 63.8% of its regular employee workforce has provided proof of vaccination.

In late August, commissioners approved an incentive program that would provide 16 hours of paid personal leave to vaccinated county employees. The incentive offer runs through Oct. 31.

Of the 4,942 regular employees employed by Travis County, 3,154 have been approved or submitted proof of vaccination for consideration. Only regular employees are eligible for the incentive program.

When looking at the county’s total workforce — including regular, temporary, part-time and special event workers — 35% of 8,962 total employees are vaccinated.