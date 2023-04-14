TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A total of six people were injured, including two with serious injuries, after a three-vehicle crash in southern Travis County Friday, Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed in a series of tweets.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., ATCEMS medics and the Pedernales Fire Department responded to the crash at 918-2507 South Paleface Ranch Road, the tweet said.

Medics said one person was pinned in their vehicle, but they were removed and was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center by STAR Flight with serious injuries.

Furthermore, medics said another person with serious injuries was taken to South Austin Medical Center. Another person was taken to Baylor Scott and White Lakeway Hospital with minor injuries, medics said.

The other three people involved refused transport, medics said.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash, which remained under investigation Friday.