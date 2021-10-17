6 people hospitalized after late night crash in southeast Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport late on Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 4400 block of SH 71 in southeast Travis County at about 11:36 p.m. on Saturday.

First responders at the scene reported that two of the six people were pinned inside their vehicle, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

STAR Flight was called to the scene and one person was flown to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Three people suffered serious injuries in the crash, but the other two people were not seriously hurt, according to medics. All six were taken to local hospitals.