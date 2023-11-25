TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Six people were injured in a three-car crash near Manor late Saturday, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of East US Highway 290 eastbound near FM 973, according to ATCEMS.

One adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

ATCEMS said two children and one adult had potentially serious injuries and were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center.

Two more adults were taken to Baylor Scott & White Pflugerville with non-life-threatening injuries, EMS said.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.