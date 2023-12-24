TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Six people, including one child, were injured in a two-vehicle crash on FM 969 on Sunday afternoon, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The rollover crash happened around 4 p.m. on FM 969 near State Highway 130 in eastern Travis County.

ATCEMS said three adults and two teens were taken to the Dell Seton with potentially serious injuries. A child with potentially serious injuries was taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center.

STAR Flight, Austin Fire, Travis County ESD 12 and Travis County Fire Rescue also responded to the crash.