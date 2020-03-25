56% of Travis County COVID-19 patients are younger than 40, HSEM says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, City of Austin Homeland Security and Emergency Management released the latest numbers for COVID-19 cases in Travis County — broken down by age group.

Surprisingly, while the disease caused by the coronavirus is more dangerous to elderly patients, the Travis County numbers indicate a younger age group ranks higher in number of cases.

The age breakdown, according to HSEM, is:

0-9 — 1 case

10-19 — 1 case

20-29 — 27 cases

30-39 — 26 cases

40-49 — 15 cases

50-59 — 14 cases

60-69 — 10 cases

70-79 — 3 cases

80 and up — 1 case

HSEM’s numbers show that in Travis County, 27.6% of all cases are in the 20-29 age group.

The 30-39 age group follows in second place with 26.5% of all Travis County cases.

About 56% of all cases in Travis County are in patients younger than 40.

As of Tuesday, there have been 12 deaths and are 993 coronavirus cases reported in Texas.