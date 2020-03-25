5 children injured and hospitalized after crash in Manor at Old Kimbro Road

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Five children were injured in a crash in Manor Wednesday at Old Kimbro Road and East U.S. Highway 290, according to tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

FINAL: Collision Old Kimbro/E Us 290 (13:25) #ATCEMSMedics on 4 ambulances transported 6, w/2 refusals. 2 pediatric patients to Dell Children's w/critical injuries, 3 additional w/potential serious injuries. 1 adult to Dell Seton with potentially serious. EMS no longer on scene — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 25, 2020

ATC EMS said four ambulances were called to the scene to take six patients to the hospital. Two children were taken to Dell Children’s Hospital with critical injuries. Three others were also taken to Dell Children’s with potentially serious injuries.

One adult patient was taken Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries. Two other people involved in the crash refused transport.

ATC EMS is no longer at the scene.