4 inmates test positive for COVID-19, TCSO says

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office reported four new COVID-19 positive cases among the inmate population and zero new positive cases among TCSO employees on Monday.

The four inmates were held in quarantine when tested and are now housed in the Quarantine-Confirmed Positive Unit, according to TCSO.

Out of 1879 total inmates, eight inmates are in the quarantine-confirmed positive unit. An additional 34 inmates are in quarantine and 261 inmates are in isolation, TCSO says.

In total, TCSO says 550 inmates have been tested for COVID-19 with 35 testing positive and nine pending.

There have been 387 TCSO employees, which includes the law enforcement, corrections and administration bureaus, tested for COVID-19. Those tests have resulted in 67 positive tests, according to TCSO.