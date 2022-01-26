38-year-old Texas woman missing, may be in danger

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 38-year-old who’s health and safety may be at risk.

A CLEAR Alert has been issued for Camerina Trujilo Perez. Perez has black hair, brown eyes, stands 5-foot, 5-inches tall and weighs 130 lbs.

She was last seen around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 21400 block of Derby Day Avenue in Pflugerville in a blue 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Texas license plat FZH-0400, TCSO says.

Police are looking for Luis Montes in connection with her disappearance, TCSO said. Montes is a 35-year-old man with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 220 lbs. and is 6-foot, 1-inch tall.

Luis Montes Photo: Travis County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information on Perez, contact the Travis County Sheriff’s Office at 512-974-0845.